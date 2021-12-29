Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,903 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after buying an additional 429,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,453 shares of company stock worth $6,306,226. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

