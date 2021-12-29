Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in GATX by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GATX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,040,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.49.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

