Amalgamated Bank Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

PLTR stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $15,505,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,982,723 shares of company stock valued at $143,657,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

