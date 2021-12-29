Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.27

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $11.18. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 89,331 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $181.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.