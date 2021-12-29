Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 258,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,949. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $345.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

