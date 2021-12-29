Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report $8.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.29 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $5.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $13.64 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $398.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.