Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report $8.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.29 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $5.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $13.64 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $398.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

