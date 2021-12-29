Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. 196,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,015,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.08.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

