AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15.

SMCP opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

