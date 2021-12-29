Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,933.74 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,907.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,765.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

