Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,933.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,907.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,765.53. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

