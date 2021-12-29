Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,694 shares of company stock valued at $440,480,864. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,928.96 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,920.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2,795.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.