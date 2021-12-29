Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) rose 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 1,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

TKNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 1,257.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 25.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

