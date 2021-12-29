Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $19.92

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $20.89. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKNO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $2,146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $5,231,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $6,967,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

