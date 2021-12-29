Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $364.54 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

