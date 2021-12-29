Allworth Financial LP Takes $33,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $93.38 and a 1 year high of $113.69.

