Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 12.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 151,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Tronox stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Tronox’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

