Allworth Financial LP Has $41,000 Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 66.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 84.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

