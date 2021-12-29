Allworth Financial LP Has $29,000 Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 1,430.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 172.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $352,000.

HTRB stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83.

