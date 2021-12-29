Allworth Financial LP Acquires 136 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $173.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.56. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Bank of America upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

