Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

