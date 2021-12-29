Alley Co LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alley Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 431,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

