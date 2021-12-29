Alley Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron stock opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

