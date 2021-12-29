Alley Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.