Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.31. The company had a trading volume of 385,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,637,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.58. The firm has a market cap of $301.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

