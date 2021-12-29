Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $25,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $222.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

