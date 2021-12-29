Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to report sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $60.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,221,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

