Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,795 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 56,865 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

