AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $41.27 million and $1.50 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00043055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007115 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.