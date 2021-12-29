Aion (AION) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $70.73 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,404.45 or 1.01027708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.76 or 0.00285064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.53 or 0.00435891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00149747 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000956 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,936,654 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

