AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 1,681,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,504,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

AIKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIkido Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth $874,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth $817,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

