Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on API shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

API traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,014. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of -0.16. Agora has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agora will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

