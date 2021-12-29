Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

