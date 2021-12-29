AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue $0.12 Dec 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a dec 21 dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.