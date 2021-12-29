Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $20,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $159.18 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

