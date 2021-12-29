Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post $2.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $1.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

