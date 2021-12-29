AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of AER opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

