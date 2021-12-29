Aequim Alternative Investments LP Sells 6,600 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,112. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.