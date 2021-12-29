AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,839 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

