AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after purchasing an additional 620,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Z. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.