AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 393.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after buying an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,455,000 after buying an additional 197,791 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

APH opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

