AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 62,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.54.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $190.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.