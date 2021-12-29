AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Evergy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,415 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Evergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,763 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,721.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 192,238 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

