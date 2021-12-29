AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

