AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 51.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

