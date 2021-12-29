Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,842 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $569.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $637.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.13. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

