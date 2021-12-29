ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.30

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.30 ($7.16) and last traded at €6.38 ($7.25), with a volume of 8200 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.50 ($7.39).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.21. The stock has a market cap of $700.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.48.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

