AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATY shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. 22,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,689. The company has a market cap of $215.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $26.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

