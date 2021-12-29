Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 4.5%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $6.10. 209,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 246,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNM. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
