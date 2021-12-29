Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 4.5%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $6.10. 209,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 246,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNM. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 247,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

