ACG Wealth Sells 11,102 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.8% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

AAPL stock opened at $179.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.