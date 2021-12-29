ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.